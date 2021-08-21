Brandon Rangel and Jason Humble discuss the five attributes that any leader should have.

It’s not easy to lead a group, whether you’re a manager or a business owner. To achieve any progress, you must first get your personnel on board with your plan and then guide the ship. Being a successful leader necessitates charm and a distinct set of qualities. Brandon Rangel and Jason Humble are two accomplished people who have shown to be outstanding leaders. Jason Humble is the CEO of an investment consulting firm, while Brandon Rangel has worked as the CEO of his own e-commerce company. They agree on five attributes that all leaders should have in order to be successful.

● Innovation

To establish a business, you must first come up with a distinctive and innovative concept. Rangel adds, “I knew I could sell forex better than anyone else.” “I took a chance by starting my own business, and it paid off handsomely.” Jason Humble has a lot of experience investing and thought that he could help others. “It’s a really profitable industry, and I’ve had a lot of success,” Humble adds. “I wanted to make sure that other people knew about it.”

Confidence in oneself

When it comes to starting a business, you must have faith in yourself, even if others do not. You must believe that no matter what obstacles you face, you can succeed. “If you study and research enough about your sector, you should be able to figure out a strategy to make your firm succeed,” Rangel adds.

● Curiosity

All entrepreneurs, according to Jason Humble, should be curious about novel methods to improve themselves and their businesses. “Always be curious and learn as much as you can,” Humble advises. “In addition, you should surround yourself with knowledgeable people so you can learn from them.”

● Resilience

Brandon Rangel and Jason Humble have both experienced setbacks. Rangel had a lengthy period in the foster care system, and Humble had to fend for himself. Despite the fact that their lives were far from perfect, they refused to give up and eventually led their businesses to success.

● Competitiveness

Competing with others might be beneficial for certain people. Brandon Rangel, on the other hand, recommends competing mostly against oneself. He urges, “Try to be a greater leader than you were the day before.” “Every day, learn something new and improve your competitiveness,” Humble continues.

It might be difficult to lead a firm at times. Brandon Rangel and Jason Humble, on the other hand, believe that if they can achieve it, anyone can.