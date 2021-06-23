Brandon Lewis will look into “all options” when it comes to Irish language laws.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has stated that he will look at “all the options” for enacting Irish language legislation in the province.

It comes amid tensions between Sinn Fein and the DUP over a matter that could jeopardize the future of power-sharing.

On Monday, Sinn Fein warned the Secretary of State that passing the legislation via Westminster was the “only way ahead.”

Mr Lewis said it was “essential” that cross-community promises to culture and language established in the New Decade New Approach deal be honored following meetings with the key parties on Tuesday.

He added: “This includes the creation of an Ulster Scots British commissioner, an Irish language commissioner and an office of identity and cultural expression for everybody in Northern Ireland.

“I want to see real progress on these challenges for all of Northern Ireland’s citizens, and I’ll keep working closely with all parties to that goal, examining all options.”

It comes amid a stalemate between the two major parties over the language problem, as well as the impending need to appoint a new First Minister.

The DUP, on the other hand, has warned the government against interfering in Stormont issues in order to get Irish language legislation passed in Parliament.

“Following Mary Lou McDonald’s latest demand, the Government must not interfere in devolved affairs at Sinn Fein’s request,” MP Sammy Wilson said.

Arlene Foster, the former DUP leader, resigned as first minister on Monday, setting a seven-day deadline for her replacement, Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan, to be chosen.

Due to the combined structure of Mrs Foster’s office with Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Ms O’Neill was immediately removed from her position when her government partner resigned.

Within those seven days, she must also be renominated for her position.

If one of the parties does not renominate within the deadline, a properly functional executive cannot be established, and the UK Government is legally obligated to call a quick Assembly election.

