Bradley Walsh’s remark about a Chase candidate to Anne Hegerty backfires.

A participant on The Chase left Bradley Walsh underwhelmed, remarking that they had ‘no chance’ of beating Anne Hegerty.

Kathryn, Dave, Adam, and Lucy were all competing for a chance to win tens of thousands of pounds on the show.

Kathryn, a full-time mother, was the first to speak.

I’m a Celeb teases fans by revealing Ant and Dec’s line-up.

The 42-year-old got off to a good start in the cash builder, earning £6000.

Despite being offered far more in the head to head, Kathryn stuck to her £6000 budget and breezed through the competition.

The second contestant to confront The Governess was Dave from Rhondda Valley.

The bus driver matched Kathryn’s £6000 and advanced to the final once more.

Because the first two contestants had done so well, host Bradley Walsh was eager to advance all four contestants to the final round.

“Will you beat The Chaser?” he asked the third participant, Adam.

“Why not?” Adam answered, a little nervously.

Bradley, on the other hand, desired more assurance and stated, “That’s not what I want to hear.”

He asked the same question again, encouraging Adam to respond with greater zeal.

Bradley, on the other hand, was unsatisfied, saying, “He’s got no chance.”

“[He’s] extremely afraid,” Anne continued.

Adam, on the other hand, surpassed Bradley’s expectations by winning £5000 for his team, bringing their total prize amount to £17,000.