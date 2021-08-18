Bradley Walsh refers to Chase’s player as a “chicken,” while Sinnerman is “disappointed.”

On Wednesday’s program, Bradley Walsh slammed a Chase participant, calling her a “chicken” for making a contentious move.

Karoline, from Falkirk, was the third contender up, and she told host Bradley that she likes to belly dance in her spare time when she’s not working as a receptionist.

Karoline thought it was a fantastic workout and that she enjoyed it.

Fans’ pulses are racing thanks to the ‘twinkly’ Chase player.

Karoline turned to confront The Chaser Paul Sinha, The Sinnerman, after a respectable cash builder.

After seeing the first competitor Louise go out, Paul made her a modest offer of £1,000, and Karoline stated she was concerned.

Bradley informed her that the whole objective of the show was to get to the final Chase, and that she was the one who could make the difference.

Karoline agreed and chose the £1,000, but Bradley responded with, “Chicken.”

“That’s disheartening; I thought your cash builder was better than that,” the Sinnerman stated.

Karoline was able to return to her team without difficulty, although Paul was eager to bring up her decision when she encouraged the last competitor Graham to accept the high offer.

Any player who had gone low but then recommended someone else to go high had “never been on Twitter,” according to Paul.

Her decision to go low enraged viewers at home, and many of them turned to social media to attack her.

“Tom can wave goodbye to his deposit her going low,” a Cornish girl stated.

“Whoever takes the lowest offer deserves nothing,” Joe Williams stated.

“Cheeky mare telling him to go high after she stole 1k!!!!,” Kyle S commented.