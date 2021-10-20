Bradley Walsh, presenter of The Chase, walks off set to give a participant a ‘nice talking to.’

Bradley Walsh of The Chase escorted himself and a competitor off set after she made a snarky remark.

On Wednesday, four more participants returned to face The Chaser for the chance to win thousands of pounds.

Christine and Sarah were among the participants today.

Sarah won £4,000 for the squad in her cash builder and head to head competitions.

Christine from Birmingham was up next.

In her cash builder, the 63-year-old won a respectable £3,000.

However, after Christine made a cheeky remark during her match against Darragh Ennis, Bradley Walsh had to take her to the side.

“Turns out there are two items on this show that spit out odd things,” Darragh had said.

“The question-answering computer-.”

“Bradley…sorry,” Christine interjected.

Bradley was taken aback by Christine’s remark and escorted her to the side.

“Are we going to have words?” Christine inquired of Bradley.

“You’d better keep an eye on that, Christine,” Bradley said.

“Love, you’re making a fool of me by coming here and making a fool of me.” I don’t require anyone’s assistance.” “He can do it himself,” Christine laughed back. “Keep an eye on it,” Bradley said. “We know The Chasers often say they’ll put contestants “in their place,” but Bradley has taken it upon himself to take Christine OUT of her position and to the side for a good talking to,” The Chase social media admins joked.

“Darragh is relieved to be out of the firing line!”