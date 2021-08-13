Bradley Walsh of The Chase was taken aback by a St Helens contestant’s Benidorm history.

On the iconic ITV game show, four new players competed against Chaser Jenny for a chance to earn thousands of pounds.

Gareth, a children’s carer from St Helens, was the third contender to face The Vixen.

Jenny Ryan quickly caught Karina and George in the head-to-head, and the 38-year-old faced an in-form Chaser.

Before displaying his general knowledge, Bradley Walsh was taken aback when he asked Gareth what he did before becoming a residential childcare officer.

“I was a DJ in Benidorm for four years,” he explained. That seemed a little strange.

“Every night, I started about 9/10 o’clock and finished around 3/4 – and then the other DJ would come in and finish around 7.”

astonished When questioned why he returned, the former DJ said he was drawn back to St Helens by love, and that he is now married with two daughters.

The St Helens guy amassed £3,000 in the cash-builder and made his way back home in time for the Final Chase.

However, he was forced to compete on his own after Zoe was caught gambling for the larger prize of £77,000.

Gareth had barely climbed seven steps, and Bradley Walsh quipped that he would ask the Chaser questions in German to give the St Helens guy a chance.

Gareth was caught in 30 seconds by Jenny Ryan, ensuring the former DJ departed the stage empty-handed.