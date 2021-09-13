Bradley Walsh of The Chase was taken aback by a question about an 80s Liverpool popstar.

On today’s episode of The Chase, Bradley Walsh was taken aback by a question concerning a Liverpool musician.

On Monday’s episode of the popular ITV gameshow, the 61-year-old host welcomed four new quizzers.

Gary, Rachel, Christine, and Conor competed against The Governess Anne Hegerty for a chance to win a monetary award.

In the first two head-to-heads, the contestants found Anne in imperious form, as she came within one of catching Gary and quickly caught Rachel.

Christine, a 66-year-old masters student from Milton Keynes, sat in seat three.

After Anne teased the team for selecting the middle offer, Christine decided to take a chance and go for the £40,000.

Christine was putting in a strong showing to keep one step ahead of the Governess, but she was perplexed when asked a question about an 80s Liverpool popstar.

“Which of these men sang lead vocals on three UK number ones in 1984?” Bradley wondered.

Simon Le Bon, Boy George, and Holly Johnson from Liverpool musical group Frankie Goes to Hollywood were the three candidates.

Christine chose Boy George, but both she and Bradley were surprised to learn that the correct answer was the scouse frontman.

“He’s the dude I wouldn’t have said,” Bradley explained. That came as a complete surprise to me.”

Relax, Two Tribes, and the Power of Love were the three number ones, according to Governess Anne Hegerty.

Christine was knocked out by the question, leaving Conor and Gary to compete in the Final Chase for a prize pool of £10,000.

Despite accumulating an astounding 17 steps, they were caught by Anne Hegerty with 14 seconds remaining, meaning they were forced to abandon their mission.