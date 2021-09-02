Bradley Walsh of The Chase was stunned when he saw Shaun Wallace’s change.

On today’s episode of The Chase, Bradley Walsh was struck speechless by Shaun Wallace’s new look.

After running repeats for the most of the year, ITV has begun screening new episodes of the popular game show this week.

Dave, Bella, Kieron, and Lisa-Jane were the most recent participants to pit their wits against one of the UK’s greatest quiz brains in the hopes of winning a cash reward.

On Thursday’s program, Shaun Wallace played the Chaser, who was making his debut appearance of the new season.

And Bradley Walsh, a 61-year-old barrister with a new beard, had to make a double-take as he made his way to the podium.

“What have you come as?” he asked. You’ve lost your title as the Dark Destroyer.

“He’s intended to be threatening, but he’s more like your favorite uncle now.”

On Twitter, fans of the show were astounded by The Chaser’s new design.

“OMG SHAUN WALLACE HAD A BEARD,” one user said.

“I had to perform a double take at the TV,” said another. The Dark Destroyer looks terrific with that beard.”

“Shaun has a fresh look,” said a third. “I’m a big fan of the beard.”

“Loving the beard sir #thechase silver fox,” said a fourth.

Shaun’s new look was brought up again and again by the host.

During the episode, he referred to him as “old furry face” and wore a fake moustache at times.

In the head-to-heads, Dave, Bella, and Lisa-Jane all overcame The Chaser to compete for £12,000 in The Final Chase.

With 17 seconds left, The Dark Destroyer caught the team after they had built up 14 steps.