Bradley Walsh of The Chase was perplexed by how the contestants planned to spend their prize money.

When a participant on The Chase revealed what she intended to do with her $1,000 prize, it left Bradley Walsh perplexed.

On the iconic ITV gameshow, four new players competed against Chaser Mark Labbett for a chance to earn thousands of pounds.

Lindsay, a 54-year-old supply teacher from North Yorkshire, was the first to face The Beast.

Lindsay was questioned by host Bradley about her plans for any money she might earn on tonight’s episode.

“We have a holiday property in East Germany, and we currently have a septic tank, but we are getting it connected to the main supply, so I’d want to win some money for that,” she explained.

Bradley gave a puzzled expression before laughing, “Yeah, it makes perfect sense.”

Fans of the show agreed with the host, and they were all left tweeting about how the country hasn’t been referred to as East Germany since the Berlin Wall fell.

“East Germany?” Bev inquired. “Did this happen recently?”

“Holiday home in East Germany?” India inquired.

“Had to google about East Germany and it isn’t known as that anymore is it, so I suppose she insulted some people,” Victoria continued.

“Someone inform her the Berlin Wall collapsed over 30 years ago,” Debz tweeted.

Another person supported the competitor, claiming that the error was due to a miscommunication: “All that was lacking was”of,” by which I presume she meant the East of Germany.”

Lindsay successfully maneuvered her way back to the Final Chase after accumulating £6,000 in the cash-builder.