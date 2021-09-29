Bradley Walsh of The Chase tries to console Shaun Wallace after an accident.

After making a terrible blunder on The Chase, Bradley Walsh tried to console Shaun Wallace.

Jill, Jack, Pippa, and Peter took on The Dark Destroyer with the hopes of winning thousands of pounds.

Jill, a volunteer from Essex who works at a local food bank, was the first to speak.

Despite a challenging cash builder, Bradley Walsh and her fellow competitors were certain that she was a better player than the first round permitted.

Jill, however, despite her reservations, stuck to her £3,000 budget.

However, it was clear that she was an excellent quizzer, with Shaun Wallace describing her as “extremely good.”

Shaun, though, made a rookie blunder near the end of the head to head and hit the wrong button.

“I thought I definitely pressed B,” he told Bradley.

“Don’t worry about it,” Bradley began to reassure Shaun, “this is how it works, some you win and some you lose.”

However, he quickly came out laughing, proclaiming Shaun’s gaffe to be wonderful news for the squad.

Only Jill made it to the final, but she was captured by Shaun after only taking 10 steps.