Bradley Walsh of The Chase responds sarcastically to Shaun Wallace’s terrible joke.

Shaun Wallace’s attempt at a funny joke was met with a caustic response from Bradley Walsh.

Richard, Abbi, Dave, and Alison were all competing for a significant cash prize on the show.

Richard was ousted by The Dark Destroyer in the head to head despite a £5,000 cash builder.

Mark Labbett reveals the secret to his amazing weight loss of ten stone.

Abbi, a Barnsley performer, was up next.

The 25-year-old had a difficult cash builder, securing barely £2,000 in the end.

Abbi headed over to face Shaun after the first round in the hopes of bringing her £2k back to the team.

“You’re from Barnsley, aren’t you?” Shaun asked Abbi when they first met.

“Yes,” Abbi replied.

“You’re for the chop… Barnsley chop,” Shaun added.

“I get that,” a cynical Bradley responded, “it’s a pretty funny joke that I never tire of hearing.”

Bradley quickly requested the Chaser to put some offers on the table after Abbi didn’t respond to Shaun’s joke.

Despite being offered a lower alternative of £1000, Abbi chose to adhere to her £2000 budget.

She was unable to advance to the finals, unfortunately.