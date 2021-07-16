Bradley Walsh of The Chase is stunned as Shaun Wallace answers a simple math question incorrectly.

On today’s episode of The Chase, Bradley Walsh was taken aback by a question Shaun Wallace got wrong.

In the most recent episode of the popular ITV gameshow, four new participants pitted their wits against The Dark Destroyer in the hopes of winning a cash prize.

However, in the first match versus dancing teacher Shelagh, the 61-year-old Chaser did not appear to be himself.

When Bradley asked the opening question of the show, “Which of these totals is the largest number?” Shelagh was playing for £4000.

‘Inches in a foot, hundreds in a gross, and pounds in a stone’ were the three alternatives, and Bradley couldn’t believe it when both the contestant and the Chaser chose the second option.

Because this is fourteen and the other measurements are both twelve, the right solution is pounds in a stone.

“And only a dozen bits of grey matter in your head,” Bradley joked as The Dark Destroyer sought to explain himself.

Viewers expressed their amazement on Twitter, questioning how The Chaser could get such a simple question wrong:

“Mark certainly needs to have a discussion with Shaun about his maths,” one person commented. #thechase”

“A stone weighs 14 pounds,” said another. Early on, Shaun fluffing his lines. #TheChase”

“Throw the flaming question klaxon!!! #thechase,” said a third.

It was only a glitch, as the Chaser recovered to beat Shelagh and Holly, a 31-year-old occupational therapist, in the head-to-head rounds.

The contenders were competing for a total of £8000 in the final chase, with Daniel, a greenkeeper from Darlington, bringing £7000 home and Norman, 72, bringing £1000.

However, the 13 steps they had built up were not enough, as Shaun Wallace grabbed them with 53 seconds left, sending them home empty-handed.