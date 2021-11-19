Bradley Walsh of The Chase is irritated by a contestant’s remark about a competing TV show.

When The Chase’s Bradley Walsh learned that a competitor had featured on a competing TV show, he was furious.

Today, Katie, Alison, Liam, and Rosh faced the Chaser with the hopes of winning thousands of pounds.

Katie from Bonnyrigg was the first to take the stage.

With her prize money, the 38-year-old hoped to take her two children, Woody and Buddy, to the zoo in Colchester.

When Katie informed host Bradley Walsh that she had featured on BBC’s Pointless, he was not pleased.

Katie announced that she had won the £1000 jackpot on the television.

But, because Pointless is a team game, Bradley quickly figured out that Katie would only have brought home £500.

“The low offer is going to be more than your part of the jackpot won on Pointless,” Bradley replied, shocked by what he’d heard.

“It’s a little more than Pointless, £501,” Chaser Shaun Wallace said of his low offer.

“We’re giving them a little stick today,” Bradley added.

Katie chose the £6000 she’d earned in the cash builder and proceeded to the final with confidence.

Rosh joined her and contributed an extra £7000 to the reward pool.

Katie and Rosh had a total of 16 points, but The Dark Destroyer beat them with two seconds to go.