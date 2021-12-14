Bradley Walsh of The Chase is being chastised by fans who are perplexed by his remark.

Fans chastised Bradley Walsh for a statement he made on today’s episode of The Chase.

On Tuesday’s episode of the popular game show, the 61-year-old welcomed four new participants to take on one of Britain’s best quizmasters.

The quizzers, Jason, Kathryn, Brad, and Jennifer, pitted their wits against Jenny Ryan in the hopes of winning a $1,000 reward.

Jason and Kathryn both booked their berths in the Final Chase with £5,000 each, putting the squad on a great start.

The Vixen, on the other hand, retaliated by confidently defeating Brad in a head-to-head match after winning an amazing £6,000.

Jennifer was in seat 4, and the office administrator properly answered two of Jennifer’s cash-builder questions.

The 62-year-old laughed about how shocked she was to get two correct, prompting Bradley to declare herself a “excellent player.”

He stated, ” “No way, no how. You’re an excellent player. At the table, I don’t think we’ll have any issues.” Viewers on Twitter, on the other hand, took to the social media platform to express their confusion at the remark.

“Why do they think someone is a good player if they get two accurate answers?” Suzanne wondered.

“According to Bradley, everyone is a good player,” James remarked.

@StBrewster made the following comment: “”How can he claim she’s an excellent quizzer?””

“You got two, you’re a good player,” another person commented. What does it take for you to be a bad player, Brad?” The Vixen’s dominance continued as she caught Jennifer in a head-to-head match, resulting in two players competing for a total prize pool of £10,000.

The crew climbed 13 steps but were caught by Jenny Ryan with 18 seconds left, thus they had to abandon their mission.