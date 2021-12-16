Bradley Walsh of The Chase is astounded by a contestant’s weight loss transformation.

On The Chase, Bradley Walsh was astounded by a contestant’s weight loss makeover.

On today’s episode of the popular ITV gameshow, the 61-year-old host welcomed four new contestants.

Mary, Sacha, Chantelle, and Victor were competing for a cash prize against Anne Hegerty.

Mary was sitting in seat 1, and Bradley was taken aback when she stated she had recently lost six stone.

The host pressed the retired matron for her weight-loss secret, and she revealed that she was an avid badminton player before offering “easy” advice.

She stated, ” “It’s quite simple. Consume fewer calories and engage in greater physical activity. It requires a lot of determination.” Before Mary amassed £7,000 in an impressive cash-builder, Bradley said it was “easier said than done.”

The competitor expressed her desire to compete against Mark Labbett on today’s episode, and the Governess alluded to The Beast’s own weight loss prior to the match.

She cracked a joke: “It’s amusing that you should bring up The Beast. He’s recently shed six stone. He trimmed his toenails with a clipper.” Mary went on to convincingly defeat Anne to earn a spot in the Final Chase, and people on Twitter praised her on the social media platform.

Mary expressed herself as follows: “Mary, kudos to you! It’s not easy to lose 6 stone!” Andi continued, ” “Amazingly, I’ve lost 6 stone. Mary, you did an excellent job.” In the Final Chase, Mary was joined by Sacha, and the team was vying for a prize pool of £42,999.

The two successfully answered 18 questions, but Anne could only complete 16 steps, resulting in the team winning the cash reward.