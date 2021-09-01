Bradley Walsh of The Chase gets taken aback by a Liverpool contestant’s response.

After a response on today’s show, a Liverpool candidate had host Bradley Walsh in fits of laughter.

On the most recent episode of the popular game show, Kieran from Liverpool was one of four quizzers competing for a cash prize.

Kathryn, Lynne, and Dan, along with the 29-year-old business consultant, were pitted against The Governess Anne Hegerty.

Kieran explained that he grew up in Preston before moving to the area, and that any earnings would be spent on trips to Europe’s most prominent football venues.

The show’s viewers were initially terrified. After advising the first competitor to take the low amount, Kieran was going to take the negative offer.

He defied expectations, though, and went with the £4,000 he had saved in cash-builder. Kieran won the head-to-head match against Anne Hegerty and was joined in the Final Chase by Lynne and Dan to battle for a prize pool of £15,000.

In the last round, the team accumulated an incredible 19 steps, but Kieran’s response made Bradley Walsh laugh out loud.

“What imaginary TV pub serves Betty’s Hotpot?” inquired the host.

Kieran rushed in to answer “Wetherspoons,” confusing the pub business with Rover’s Return from Coronation Street.

Bradley Walsh was left reeling by the mix-up, despite the fact that he was clapping with delight.

“Everyone is entitled to a brain fart every now and then,” Anne Hegerty defended Kieran.

Fans were giggling hysterically on Twitter as a result of the encounter.

“Man just mentioned Wetherspoons was the pub in Corrie,” one user wrote.

“I howled when Kieran shouted Wetherspoons instead of Rovers Return,” claimed another.

“Which pub serves Bettys Hot-Pot?” said a third. Wetherspoons is a competitor. I really enjoy the chase.”

“Wetherspoons????” wrote a fourth. Oh, my God!”

Anne Hegerty put in a tremendous effort to catch the squad with 18 seconds left, ensuring that they would leave empty-handed.

“Do you know the difference between The Rovers Return and Wetherspoons?” joked Bradley Walsh as he signed out from the broadcast.