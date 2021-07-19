Bradley Walsh of The Chase claims the participant is the “coolest” he’s ever had on the show.

Four new contestants went on Chaser Shaun Wallace in today’s episode of the popular ITV gameshow in the hopes of winning a cash prize.

Since The Dark Destroyer was in imperious form, the team had a difficult episode, catching Lyndsey and Peter from the first three candidates, leaving only 67-year-old Trudy to advance to the Final Chase.

Dante, a 44-year-old IT consultant from New York who had recently migrated to Hampshire, was the next to speak.

Dante was also a hit with host Bradley Walsh, who gushed about the New Yorker.

He said, “You’re the coolest man we’ve ever had on The Chase.”

According to the host, Dante amassed £6,000 in an outstanding cash builder before confronting Shaun Wallace in a “easy off.”

The 61-year-old host continued, “I might slip off the set because these two are so smooth.”

Shaun Wallace’s outstanding run continued into the head-to-head, and he caught Dante before he could return home for the Final Chase.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Dante’s handling of a particularly difficult set of questions.

“Those questions for Dante were more difficult than I’ve ever seen,” Adam Mackenzie @ForceUk stated.

Others utilized the social media platform to talk about Bradley’s praise for Dante.

Simon the Cynical @HillsideD noted, “Brad has a crush.”

Aishah @AishahD84 commented, “Bradley’s just made a new BFF in place of Shaun lol.”

Trudy ascended 15 steps in the Final Chase while battling for £3,000, but with 26 seconds left, she was caught by Shaun Wallace.