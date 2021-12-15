Bradley Walsh of ITV’s The Chase slams a player following a contentious statement.

On today’s edition of The Chase, Bradley Walsh slammed a player for making a controversial statement.

On Wednesday’s episode of the popular ITV gameshow, the 61-year-old host welcomed four new participants.

Fiona, Omeed, Jill, and Michael were all competing for a $1,000 reward by pitting their wits against Paul Sinha.

Fiona sat in seat 1 and comfortably defeated the Sinnerman in the head-to-head, answering every question correctly.

The Chaser battled back to defeat his next opponent before succumbing to Jill in seat 3.

On tonight’s show, Michael was the final quizzer, and his cash-builder round earned him £3,000.

The footballer was offered -£3,000 in exchange for moving closer to home, and Bradley was taken aback when Fiona advised he take the cheaper offer.

Viewers who follow the show on Twitter routinely criticize candidates for accepting the lower payment, and the host implored Fiona not to “open the door” for the contentious decision.

“Fiona, don’t go there,” he warned. Leave it alone.

“Don’t let him in by opening the door for him.” “What exactly are you doing?” Michael had advised the other players to take the middle offer, and he heeded his own advice by sticking to his initial wager.

He advanced to the Final Chase, where he and his team accumulated a total of 12 steps in their attempt to win a total of £12,000, but they were eventually caught by The Chaser, leaving them empty-handed.