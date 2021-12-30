Bradley Walsh of ITV’s The Chase responds to Shaun Wallace’s savage remark.

Bradley Walsh couldn’t believe he was the target of one of Shaun Wallace’s renowned The Chase comments.

Tony, Thomas, Chris, and Mary were all on the show in the hopes of winning a large sum of money.

After winning £6000 in the cash builder, Tony was the first competitor to confront The Dark Destroyer.

Fiz ‘forgets’ who she is linked to, leaving Coronation Street viewers perplexedBut before they started the second round, Shaun noticed a pattern with the participants’ names.

Mary, Chris, and Thomas were shown to be related to ‘Merry Christmas,’ according to Shaun.

However, host Bradley stated that he hadn’t noticed the link.

Bradley made a joke about missing the similarities between the statement and the names.

“I’m like a goldfish,” he added.

“No, you’re not,” Shaun responded. “A goldfish is intellectual.”

“Shocking behavior,” Bradley added, appalled.

The cutting remark stunned viewers at home as well, though many found it amusing.

Tyroil explained: “Oh, no. Shaun didn’t get what he wanted for Christmas, so he’ll have to make do with what he has.” “Shaun, you’re on a narrow line… a very, very, thin line…” said another. A third person tweeted: “Oh my goodness. Shaun.”