Bradley Walsh of ITV’s The Chase offers a caution as he responds to the quizzer’s statement.

On Wednesday’s episode of the popular ITV gameshow, the 61-year-old host welcomed four new participants.

In order to earn a $1,000 prize, Kathrine, Ollie, Sharon, and Carlton were pitting their wits against Mark Labbett.

Kathrine was in seat one, and the digital project manager had amassed an astounding £8,000 in a cash builder.

Before her face-to-face confrontation with Mark, the 36-year-old turned to the team for guidance on whether she should take the higher or lesser offer.

Sharon, a fellow competitor, said: “Although £30,000 is a terrific offer, I would go for the £8,000. We don’t know if he’s on his game right now.” Bradley responded, ” “What do you think, Sharon? They’re experts in the field of quizzing. Have faith in me. They’re in top shape.” Bradley’s warning was echoed by those who followed the show on Twitter.

“Anyone who says “We don’t know if they’re on form” should be booted out of the studio right away,” Dayjur said.

“Please don’t say it, but the chaser is on fire today,” Lee added.

“The chasers are usually on form,” Marriann explained, “so I don’t know why they always say it.”

On tonight’s broadcast, Bradley’s warning came true, as The Beast was at his most fearsome.

Mark quickly dispatched Kathrine and Sharon, before Carlton accepted the lower offer in the hopes of making it back home in time for the Final Chase.

Carlton’s decision paid off as he and Ollie advanced to the final round to compete for a total prize pool of £6,000.

In the Final Chase, the team climbed 17 steps but were caught with 29 seconds left, leaving them empty-handed.