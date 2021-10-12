Bradley Walsh of ITV’s The Chase is taken aback by the “jammiest” contestant ever.

On today’s episode, a contestant’s performance left Bradley Walsh speechless.

On Tuesday’s episode of the famous game show, the 61-year-old host welcomed four new contestants.

Ross, Amanda, Serena, and Karl were the most recent quizzers to take on Mark Labbett in the hopes of winning a cash reward.

The first players up were Ross and Amanda, who successfully negotiated their way through The Beast to return £12,000 to the Final Chase.

Serena sat in seat 3 during today’s show, and the 27-year-old from Gloucester was noticeably disappointed when The Beast was revealed as The Chaser.

The advertising agency put in a weak cash-builder effort to collect £2,000, leaving fans worried that Mark Labbett would quickly catch her.

Serena, on the other hand, confounded expectations by avoiding The Beast and advancing to the final round.

After she correctly answered the meaning of defenestration in the final round, Bradley Walsh was floored and called it as the “jammiest head-to-head” he’d ever seen.

The emcee then joked that Serena should rub his arm for good luck, and spectators on Twitter were equally surprised that Serena had made it to the final round.

Andi stated, “That’s incredible. I must have been born with good fortune.” “I’m not sure how she did it,” Natalie added. “I can beat a good player, but not a lucky one,” Andy said. “Well, slather Serena in Hartleys and call her jammy,” Steve laughed. “HAHA nope, how did she just get through there?” Daniel joked. Karl also avoided The Beast to earn a spot in the final, which meant a whole team was battling for £20,000.

With 10 seconds left, The Beast caught the quizzers after they had built up an astonishing 22 steps.