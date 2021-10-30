Bradley Walsh of ITV’s The Chase is in stitches after The Beast’s gaffe.

After an amazing error by the chaser, Bradley Walsh of The Chase couldn’t stop laughing.

Four celebs took part in a special charity edition of the ITV quiz show on Saturday, October 30.

Russell Kane, a writer and comedian, was the first to confront The Beast Mark Labbett, earning £8,000 on the cash builder and beating the chaser to secure a berth in the final chase.

Second place went to comedienne Leonie Elliott, who also secured her spot on the bench and added an extra £1,000 to the prize pool.

Kevin Clifton, a former Strictly Come Dancing pro who was booted out by The Beast following the cash builder round, was third to the stand.

Bonnie Langford, the penultimate celebrity to confront the chaser, amassed £7,000 on the cash builder. She accepted The Beast’s high offer of £82,000, but she was unable to answer the final question.

Leonie and Russell made it to the end of the race.

The couple gained 17 steps on The Beast, giving them a significant edge.

As The Beast stormed through his set of questions, the brilliant quizzer blundered on one basic question, causing the entire room to burst out laughing.

“What kind of animal is a golden doodle?” Bradley inquired of The Beast.

“Chicken,” The Beast said without hesitation.

The candidates, Bradley, and the live studio audience burst out laughing.

The Beast laughed as he hid his face in his hands at his blunder.

Russell and Leonie took advantage of the opportunity to successfully answer the question and drive the chaser back a step.

The correct response was a dog, as explained by the pair, who said that a golden doodle is a mix between a golden retriever and a poodle.

The resistance, however, was not enough to give Russell and Leonie the victory.

The Beast avenged his mistake by defeating the celebs and denying them the £9,000 cash prize.