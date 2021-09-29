Bradley Walsh is taken aback when he sees an ex-colleague on The Chase.

Bradley Walsh was taken aback today when one of his old coworkers appeared on The Chase as a contender.

Natalie told Bradley that they had performed in a pantomime together when she was a child in 1995.

Bradley needed a few moments to recall, but when Natalie mentioned that she had been costumed as a clown and sat next to Bradley on stage, it rung a bell.

The two chuckled about it, but the presenter was surprised when he realized it was more than 25 years ago.

“Bradley watched his life pass before him there when she stated ‘I was a small child in Panto with you in 1995′ #The Chase,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Natalie went on to win £3,000 in the cash builder and used that money to compete against Paul Sinha.

However, the chaser grabbed two of her fellow contenders, leaving only two of them in the final chase.

Natalie and Geoff competed in the £7,000 final chase, where they chose set B for their questions and answered 13 correctly.

The pair, however, were unable to overcome the chaser, with Paul Sinha winning with 48 seconds remaining.