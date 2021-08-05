Bradley Walsh is perplexed as a Chase competitor requests £81,500 but then does something strange.

Viewers were perplexed when a competitor on The Chase turned down a huge £81,000 prize.

Jan, Brian, Kevin, and Darnisha banded together in the hopes of defeating Paul Sinha.

Jan got the team off to a good start with £3000, but Brian didn’t have the same luck and was ousted from the competition.

After a doctor’s call, a tearful mother of two left in tears on her way to the sunbed.

Kevin was able to add £6000 to the reward pool, bringing the total to £9000 for the team.

Darnisha from Birmingham was hoping to add to it.

She fared reasonably well in the cash builder, winning £4000.

Darnisha was asked how much money The Sinnerman would have to put on the table for her to bet and take the bigger offer by host Bradley Walsh.

Bradley was taken aback when Darnisha joked, “81.”

Paul, on the other hand, was in a generous mood today and offered Darnisha £81,000.

Fans were taken aback when Darnisha declined the large sum of money despite her request.

“Should have gone for £81k – how many times will that opportunity come along for her in a lifetime?” India added. Positivity!”

“Why ask for something if you don’t want it,” a second tweeted.

“Lol, so she asks for 81k, Paul provides it to her, but she takes the 4K?!?” Leigh-Anne wrote. “What was the point of that?” says the narrator.

“If I was offered £81k,” Haitch added. “I would have taken it.”

“Asked for it,” Steve tweeted. It was offered to me. It was declined. It’s quite strange.”