Bradley Walsh is enraged at a difficult decision made by a Chase player.

Bradley Walsh was irritated tonight by a Chase player who was deciding which cash amount to play for.

Chloe, a 30-year-old administrative consultant, spoke with presenter Bradley before facing The Dark Destroyer, Shaun Wallace, who was tonight’s Chaser.

Chloe from Lincolnshire claimed she enjoyed baking and was a member of the “band of bakers,” a baking group.

Coronation Street is a British soap opera that airs on Fans are sickened by Tyrone’s suggestion to Alina.

Chloe stated that if she received any money, she intended to visit Cuba.

Chloe earned £4,000 in her cash builder and sought advice from her teammates on how much she should play for in the head to head.

Her teammates urged her to play for the £4,000 she had earned, but the big offer of £45,000 enticed her.

“I always stated I would play for the higher offer, I always said I would go high,” Chloe explained.

“Well, then, go for it,” Bradley responded.

“I can’t do it, I’m going to have to go for the £4,000,” Chloe stated, disappointing him. Because they did so well, the sum is already quite high.”

“Well, you’ve got to go, haven’t you?” Shaun remarked.

Despite Shaun’s wishes, Chloe was able to return with her £4,000 to the team.

And Bradley leaned in close to her and complimented her, saying, “Good job, did you enjoy that, yeah terrific.”