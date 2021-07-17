Bradley Walsh, host of ITV’s The Chase, calls Boris Johnson’s sister “delusional.”

During the cash builder round, The Chase host Bradley Walsh called Boris Johnson’s sister “delusional.”

Journalist Rachel Johnson, 55, had hoped to win big in the first round of the ITV show, but was taken aback when she learned how little she would be playing for.

Bradley, 61, remarked, “I only got four?” when she learned she had answered four questions correctly and won £4,000. I felt like I got more right this time, but I’m always hopeful.”

The audience roared with laughter as Bradley smirked and added, “No, that’s alright… deluded.”

The folks in the studio were giggling again, and Rachel joined in the fun.

In the celebrity version of the show, she faced Chaser Paul Sinha, 51, and played to return the £4,000 to the team, which she comfortably did.

During the interview, she also disclosed that she was a Liverpool supporter, implying that it had more to do with her family than with her geography – Rachel was born in London and still resides there.

She informed Bradley she loved football and when he asked which team she supported, she replied, “Liverpool followed by Chelsea – it’s a family thing.”

Bradley cocked his head, but he didn’t explore the topic any further.

Rachel and her teammates were up against The Sinnerman for a total of £45,000 for charity, but he caught them with seconds to spare.

The show offered each of the final stars £1,000 to donate to their favorite charity.

*The Chase’s celebrity edition was a rerun. The Chase airs weekdays at 5 p.m. on ITV and is also available on ITV Player.