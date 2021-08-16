Bradley Walsh advises a competitor on The Chase to “cool down” when facing Mark Labbett.

During a head-to-head round on The Chase, Bradley Walsh advised a participant to “cool down.”

Andy, Jackie, Lisa, and Ewan banded together in the hopes of overcoming The Beast.

Andy was eliminated in the second round by Mark, after winning £5,000 in the cash builder and revealing his history knowledge.

Jackie had hoped for better results, but she had a bad cash builder, earning only £2,000 in the end.

The Cheshire grandma was hoping to win tonight’s Chase so she could buy some shoes in Spain.

Jackie told host Bradley Walsh that she has 2.5-size feet and has trouble finding shoes in the United Kingdom.

Adult sizes in Spain, on the other hand, begin at 2.5.

Jackie faced Mark in a head-to-head match, hoping to take her £2,000 to the final.

However, Bradley had to tell her to ‘calm down’ since she kept pressing the answer buzzer too soon.

“I know you’re excited,” Bradley stated during one question, “but you’ll have to wait until I finish reading all the answers.”

“I know, I’m sorry,” Jackie replied.

“Calm down Jackie, okay?” Bradley asked, wanting her to succeed.