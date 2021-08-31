Brad Rukstales, a Capitol rioter, says he was “careful” when he threw the chair in a guilty plea.

As he entered a guilty plea on Tuesday, more information about Bradley Rukstales’ behavior during the January 6 insurgency emerged, including an incident in which he tossed a chair into the United States Capitol.

Rukstales, the former CEO of a data analytics firm, pled guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building during a video conference before U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols.

Rukstales came from Illinois to Washington, D.C. to join the “Save America” demonstration, according to Assistant US Attorney Susan Lehr. According to Lehr, the 53-year-old threw a chair at U.S. Capitol Police officers before being hauled away and apprehended by officers.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Rukstales told the judge that he was “careful” when he tossed the chair.

“When I was with the chair, I was very careful to make sure there was no one within striking distance, and I did not hurl it at anyone at the time,” he claimed.

Rukstales is the first Illinois resident to plead guilty in the January 6 violence, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The date of his sentencing hearing has been set for November 12th. He faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison and has agreed to pay restitution of $500.

Rukstales issued a lengthy message on Twitter the day after the brawl, describing his attendance the “single worst decision of my life.” After storming the Capitol, he was sacked from his firm, Cogensia.

“Following the Jan. 6 march in Washington, I made the mistake of following hundreds of others through an open set of doors to the Capitol building to witness what was going on inside. For the first time in my life, I was detained and charged with unlawful entry,” he said in his statement.

“I sincerely apologize for my indiscretion, and I profoundly regret that my actions have embarrassed my family, colleagues, friends, and fellow countrymen,” he concluded.

So date, more than 500 people have been arrested in connection with the attack on the Capitol. Attorney General Merrick Garland pledged in June that the Justice Department would “continue to investigate the facts in this investigation and prosecute what the evidence supports in order to hold all January 6 criminals accountable.”

