Brad reacts to Lucinda as she moves on just days after he left the villa on Love Island.

Lucinda Strafford got herself into a love triangle with new boy Danny Bibby and Aaron Francis on Sunday’s Love Island episode.

However, she only ended her relationship with Brad McClelland after he departed the villa last Wednesday.

The public voted them the “least compatible,” which meant they had to select between themselves who would leave the villa.

Danny Bibby of Love Island, who is he? Age, occupation, and dating history are all exposed.

Because Lucinda had only been in the villa for a week, Brad offered, but expressed the hope that they may continue their relationship outside of the villa.

However, Lucinda may have already moved on, as she is currently involved in a love triangle with Danny and Aaron, according to Sunday’s episode.

Brad appeared on Sunday’s After Sun, when he expressed his regret for not taking her with him.

He also stated that he would like to see her outside.

Despite Danny’s recoupling with Lucinda, Aaron wasted no time in announcing his interest in her.

He drew her aside for a conversation in which they discussed coupling up, and then he tried to kiss her, but she turned him down, resulting in an awkward situation.

Danny was enraged by the situation and confronted Aaron, informing him that he had been insulted.