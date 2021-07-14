Brad McClelland of Love Island wishes they had left together.

Brad McClelland was ejected off the island on Wednesday night’s episode of Love Island.

Lucinda and Brad were selected the least compatible pair in the first public poll, and they were told that one of them would have to go.

“If she finds someone in there, I’ll be glad for her,” Brad said as he volunteered to leave the villa instead of Lucinda. She knows where I am if she doesn’t.”

Fans of Love Island are outraged by Lucinda Strafford’s decision.

Since leaving the villa, the 26-year-old Northumberland lad has expressed his dissatisfaction with the outcome.

“I woke up this morning wishing we had left together,” he added. I’m curious as to where that could have gone.”

“I had a little more time than her,” the laborer continued, “so going off time alone, it’s only right that she get her fair chance at it.”

“For me, right away, I said ‘I’ll leave,'” Brad explained. I’m praying she doesn’t find love in there, because then we’ll be able to pick up where we left off.

“It would be extremely lovely to take what we had on the inside and continue it on the outside,” she says.

Brad isn’t ready to let go of his Love Island romance just yet.

“My gut feeling would be to wait it out, see where it’s at, and keep going, just to see whether it was a good thing,” he said.

The viewers selected to save two friendship pairs — Sharon and Hugo and Kaz and Aaron – and the Love Island star was startled to be voted the least compatible.

“If Cinds leaves unmarried, I’ll be straight in her DMs,” Brad stated.

Tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub, Love Island resumes. The episodes are accessible on BritBox the next morning.