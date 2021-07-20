Brad McClelland of Love Island finds love in a different way after leaving the villa.

After departing the successful program, Love Island star Brad McClelland has claimed that he has found love in an entirely other way.

After deciding that Lucinda should take his place, Brad was compelled to depart the villa.

Following his stint on the ITV2 show, he came on Lorraine on Tuesday morning and told host Ranvir Singh how he’d discovered a long-lost family member.

Brad, who departed the villa last week, claimed he used FaceTime for the first time to talk to his 15-year-old sister.

“I grew up with my granny because my father wasn’t around,” Brad explained. I’d always known I had a younger sister, and I’d tried for years to reach her, searching for her on social media with nothing but her name. She contacted me, and I FaceTimed her just a few days ago.”

“If anything has come out of my Love Island experience…. I found love in a new way,” he continued.

“She’s 15 years old, and it’s the first time I’ve seen her. It means a great deal to me.

“I’m the youngest of six children, and my siblings and sisters are enormous. I try to spend as much time with them as possible.

“Having another sibling is a huge deal.”

“We got along so well, everything was easy-going,” Brad remarked of his connection with Lucinda Stafford in the villa. I simply wish folks had had a little more time to see what we had.

“It was visible to everyone in the mansion, and it was visible to me. In such case, you didn’t have much time; one of us had to leave.”

Brad said he didn’t mind Lucinda moving on with Aaron Connolly, saying, “Me, Aaron, and Hugo were all going for Lucinda, who wouldn’t?” When I was in there, I came out on top. Aaron must do what he believes is right. I’m not in the image when I’m not there. He’s free to go.”