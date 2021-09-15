Boyfriend slashes his girlfriend’s hand and tears her stitches; he is sentenced to four years in prison.

In Scotland, a man was sentenced to four years in prison for subjecting his girlfriend to horrible domestic abuse over a two-year period. On one occasion, he sliced the woman’s hand with broken glass and tore her stitches.

According to the Daily Record, Euan Walker, 27, committed bodily injuries on his partner, Antonia Gillespie, 21, on a daily basis. According to reports, the accused admitted to abusing the victim between May 2018 and July 2020.

According to the publication, the attacks took place in various areas, including Hamilton and Uddingston in Lanarkshire, as well as Walker’s parents’ holiday house in Portpatrick in Wigtownshire.

Walker is accused of punching, kicking, biting, and strangling Gillespie, as well as holding her head underwater while she was bathing. The man is also suspected of slicing the victim’s hand with broken glass before ripping her stitches with his teeth.

Walker bit Gillespie in the nose and pulled off her nose ring, according to the Hamilton Sheriff Court.

Gillespie visited the hospital numerous times, and the nurses allegedly issued her an advise card after suspecting her of being a domestic abuse victim.

Walker, on the other hand, eventually discovered the card and repeatedly hit Gillespie in the face. The woman’s pet dog was reportedly so terrified by the sight that it defecated on the living room floor. “Look at you,” Walker shouted as he forced Gillespie’s face into the excrement and held her up to a mirror. What a mess you’ve got yourself into.”

In 2019, the man was sentenced to prison for abusing Gillespie, but they later reconciled.

In numerous instances, Walker allegedly held a knife on Gillespie’s throat and threatened to kill her. After she broke up with him, the man reportedly hounded the victim, violating a no-harassment order.

Walker was also accused of sharing the victim’s private photos online and spray-painting obscenities against her in public places such as Strathclyde Country Park.

The accused reportedly confessed he was attempting to ruin Gillespie’s relationship with a new partner. Moreover, he admitted to abusing a previous girlfriend in 2011 and 2012.

While placing Walker behind bars, Sheriff Andrew McIntyre remarked, “The charges reveal a concerted and relentless campaign of violence against two women.”

“It involved repeated acts of serious violence, controlling behavior and numerous offenses that harmed, degraded and humiliated these women.”

"To be prosecuted in the sheriff court is to be prosecuted for the most heinous sort of abuse," McIntyre continued. "It's plain that you represent a serious danger to the public, particularly women with whom you."