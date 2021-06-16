Boyfriend screamed and knelt in front of partner and sister’s bodies.

When he saw the lifeless bodies of his fiancée and her sister in a park, a young guy told how he fell on his knees and shouted.

Danyal Hussein, 19, allegedly violently attacked Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, after making a blood contract with a demon to win the prize.

They had been celebrating Ms Henry’s birthday with friends in Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north-west London, earlier that night.

Ms Smallman’s boyfriend, Adam Stone, sobbed at the Old Bailey on Monday as he described his desperate search for his girlfriend and her sister.

Mr Stone, who had known Ms Smallman for six years, had not attended the party on June 5 of last year, but had given her money to take a taxi home.

On June 6, shortly after 1 a.m., he received a final text message from her, which read, “I’m dancing in a field.”

She did not respond to his response the next day, and he got increasingly concerned that neither her friends nor relatives had seen her, according to the court.

The jury was heard that he reported Ms Smallman missing to the police and even tried, but failed, to monitor her cellphone.

Mr Stone went to look for Ms Smallman in the park where she had been last seen on the morning of Sunday June 7, the court heard.

“I spoke to my mother and said we need to go looking,” he stated from behind a screen in court. Nicole’s mother sent me a message with the address where they had gone.”

He became separated from his parents once they arrived in the park, and they began seeking by “shouting and looking in bushes,” he added.

The court heard that he caught up with Ms Bibaa’s concerned friend Nina Esmat on top of a hill.

“She was already where they had been the night before,” he explained. She’d discovered a pair of sunglasses.

“I think she called the police and they told her to bring the glasses to the station.”

He was Mr Stone.