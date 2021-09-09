Boyfriend assassinates girlfriend’s parents, killing the father, according to police.

After fleeing the scene on Wednesday night, police are looking for a man who reportedly shot and killed his girlfriend’s father and seriously injured her mother.

Around 10:30 p.m., a 49-year-old male was shot numerous times in the 2700 block of North Garnett Street in North Philadelphia, according to police.

His wife, 43, was shot in the hands as well. According to WPVI, both were identified by authorities as the father and mother of the alleged shooter’s girlfriend.

According to the site, the guy was rushed to the hospital and proclaimed dead, while his wife is stated to be in a stable condition.

The unidentified suspect escaped the scene and is still at large.

Two round casings, a semi-automatic rifle, and a Nike sneaker that had been tagged as evidence were discovered at the site.

The identities of those involved have not been revealed, nor has a reason for the shootings been revealed.

Surveillance cameras in the neighborhood are being examined by investigators.

The Philadelphia Police Department has been contacted for comment by this publication.

The crime is strikingly similar to one that occurred around the same time in 2020, in which a 19-year-old girl’s boyfriend shot her father in the head during a lover’s quarrel.

According to ABC6, the 46-year-old guy attempted to intercede during an argument between the two when the boyfriend grabbed a revolver and shot the man in the head.

On June 9, police were dispatched to the 2600 block of North Bonsall Street in North Philadelphia after receiving reports of a shooting.

The 46-year-old father was found shot to death with head wounds at the site.

In August, a parent in Texas allegedly shot and killed his daughter’s ex-boyfriend after discovering the 29-year-old vandalizing her car.

He informed authorities that he awoke at 4:29 a.m. local time on August 8 to find his daughter’s former partner destroying her car outside their family home in the 5000 block of Joslyn Lane in San Antonio, Texas.

According to San Antonio police, he and his daughter then went outside to confront him.

According to officials who talked with the source, the ex-boyfriend charged at his ex-father girlfriend’s after opening the front iron gate to the house.

