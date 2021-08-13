Boy was scared to return to the beach because rats were ‘coming onto the sand.’

Returning to a beach where rats “were coming out onto the sand” is terrifying for a little child.

On Tuesday (August 10) evening, Terry Casey, 37, was on New Brighton beach with his son when he heard children making a racket.

On the beach, where he swims every day and gathers shells with his three-year-old kid, he noticed five or six rats darting around an abandoned chip tray.

“[The rats] were all down into the rocks out the way, but then they were coming out onto the sand as well,” the trainee gas engineer told The Washington Newsday.

“I’ve never seen them on sand before in my life. They’re apparently everywhere, although I’ve never seen them on sand. That’s why I said to myself, ‘This is dreadful.’

Terry stated that he could see trash everywhere as he looked around.

He blames beach litter for destroying the Wirral’s natural beauty, which he says “a lot of people would kill for.”

“When we had that severe heat wave, the beaches were clogged, and everyone was talking about how much trash had been left on the beach,” Terry told The Washington Newsday.

“So you can imagine how much trash has been left between all those rocks, and now I’m just thinking, you know, people should just clean up.” The amount of trash that is dumped there is rather embarrassing.

“And, you know, I’ve heard there will be rats. That’s one of them, but our kids enjoy playing on these beaches, and I enjoy being down there. It’s fantastic down there. It’s just a shame we have to let things proceed the way they are.”

Because of the rats, his three-year-old kid now refuses to go to the beach.

“He’s pretty hesitant now about going to the beach,” Terry told The Washington Newsday. When we ask him if he wants to go to the beach, he says, “No, rats.”

Wirral Council invited visitors to the region’s beaches, parks, and coastal regions to “respect, protect, and enjoy the environment this summer,” according to a statement released in May.

The council stated that it had provided additional bins. “The summary has come to an end.”