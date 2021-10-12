Boy Scouts of America is “safer,” according to a former employee, but not for kids.

According to the Associated Press, a former employee of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) claimed Tuesday that while the organization is “safer,” it is still not a safe environment for children.

Michael Johnson, the BSA’s juvenile protection director, claimed the organization is still not doing enough to safeguard children from sexual assault, which is still a problem among its numerous members and soldiers.

According to the Associated Press, Johnson spoke Tuesday at the National Press Club, pleading with Congress to investigate the organization for its efforts to conceal decades of abuse and the hazards young members may still face. He was hired as the BSA’s first juvenile safety director in 2010, but was sacked in December due to a financial reorganization, according to the BSA.

Johnson claimed he was offered a severance payment in exchange for signing non-disclosure and non-disparagement agreements, but he declined because he was “fed up with individuals in that organization instructing me what to say, how to say it, and what to think,” according to Johnson. According to the Associated Press, he addressed individuals who had been abused directly, crying out that he had “failed” them.

According to a Boy Scouts representative, no attempt was made to buy Johnson’s silence, and the severance package terms were the same as for other eligible employees who were terminated.

When asked why he decided to come forward now, Johnson said he noticed the Boy Scouts were becoming less amenable to essential reforms in recent years.

“I suddenly found myself unable to make the necessary alterations, and there were excuses and omissions….

I had the foolish belief that I could effect change within the organization, and while there were some victories, they were insufficient “he stated

Johnson’s decision to go out comes at a critical juncture in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case, when tens of thousands of men who claim they were sexually abused as youngsters by scoutmasters and others are being sent ballots to vote on whether to support the BSA’s reorganization plan.

The Boy Scouts of America, based in Irving, Texas, filed for bankruptcy in Delaware in February 2020, hoping to stop hundreds of individuals from joining the organization.