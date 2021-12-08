Boy raped a 13-year-old girl in the woods, then threatened her on Instagram.

Shaun Bennett was 14 years old when he was convicted of sexually molesting a young girl.

He raped a child at the age of 15, just weeks after meeting her online, and then subjected her to a second sex attack.

Bennett, now 18 and with long dark hair concealing his face, showed no expression as he was jailed for rape, sexual assault, and assault by penetration at Liverpool Crown Court.

When the specifics of his brave victim’s traumatic journey were revealed, she fell into tears, surrounded by her mother and father.

Bennett, who used to live in Liscard, Wallasey but now lives in Wavertree’s Bishopgate Street, began chatting with the girl on social media in 2019.

Prosecutor Ben Jones said the girl went out with friends one night before meeting Bennett and driving to parkland in Wirral.

Bennett allegedly dragged her into the woods and shoved her against a wall, attempting to pull her pants down, according to Mr Jones.

“Come on you d**** little c***, don’t you trust me?” he remarked after she responded “no” and told him “I’m not ready.”

She tried to “blank” him, but he yelled at her, and she couldn’t push him away while he raped her, according to the court.

Mr Jones remembered how Bennett then stayed with her and prevented her from taking the bus home until she was able to do so and arrived at around 10.40 p.m., well past her customary curfew.

Days later, the victim ran into Bennett in Wirral, where she had expected to see her friend.

Only Bennett was present when she arrived, and he brought her back to the parks before sexually abusing her.

Mr Jones said that after she declined to have sex with him, he got angry and “shouted in her face,” but that this time he let her go and she walked home.

Staff at the girl’s school were concerned about her a few days later, according to the court, and after she met with a school counsellor, a report was filed to the police.

