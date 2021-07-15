Boy is devastated because his Phil Foden hair coloring job has turned him into “Phillip Schofield.”

A ten-year-old boy’s hair color job left him looking “more like Phillip Schofield,” despite his desire to appear like football hero Phil Foden.

Prior to the Euros, the Manchester City player bleached his hair blonde, drawing comparisons to Paul Gascoigne.

Little Harry Reidy used to have long hair like Jack Grealish, and he even wore it back with a hairband to imitate the famous.

When Foden declared that if England won the European Championship, the entire squad would colour their hair blonde, Harry decided to join in.

On Friday, he shaved his head and attempted to color it peroxide blonde with the help of his mother Kellie, 42, a postal delivery woman.

Unfortunately, it turned out grey, and the Tottenham fan’s family joked that he looked more like the This Morning host.

“It was very funny!” commented Kellie from Coventry, Warwickshire.

“We were like, ‘You look exactly like Phillip Schofield.'”

“I don’t believe Harry is even aware of Phillip’s existence.

“We couldn’t seem to quit laughing.”