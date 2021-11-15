Boy is ‘100%’ ready to ‘grass up’ co-accused in suspected murder.

A boy stated that he was “100%” ready to “grass up” another boy for fatally stabbing a guy.

In an alleged “revenge” attack in Huyton, two teens deny murdering and manslaughtering Connor Dockerty.

In an altercation in Kingsway on April 19, the 23-year-old received four stab wounds, one of which was to the heart.

Boy A, 15, admits stabbing Mr Dockerty, but claims he was “fighting for his life” and acted in self-defense after Mr Dockerty rushed at him with a knife.

Boy B, one of his co-accused, told a Liverpool Crown Court jury today that he didn’t see Mr Dockerty with a blade.

Boy B, 16, is accused of “instigating” the event, according to prosecutors.