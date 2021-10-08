Boy allegedly punches masked man in the face to elude kidnapping.

A young child in the West Midlands, England, narrowly avoided being kidnapped earlier this week after allegedly punching one of the would-be kidnappers in the face while being dragged into a vehicle.

The anonymous child was walking to school on Garratts Lane in Cradley Heath, Sandwell, when two masked men in a black van approached him and tried to drag him inside, according to the Birmingham Mail.

According to a text warning provided by the boy’s anonymous school, the pupil was able to punch one of the males in the face, thwarting the abduction.

The incident is being investigated by West Midlands Police, who have scheduled a meeting with the kid and his mother.

In response to the school’s SMS warning, a spokesman for West Midlands Police said, “An appointment has been made to talk to a youngster and his mother after it is alleged two guys in a van tried to grab him.”

“We appreciate that such situations are alarming. We’ll contact [the youngster and his mother]as soon as possible to obtain more information “Added the spokesman.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat and reference log 816 from October 4.

Last May, an 11-year-old girl in Florida fought back during an attempted kidnapping and managed to flee.

At before 7 a.m. on May 18, Alyssa Bonal was sitting alone at her bus stop near the intersection of Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street in Escambia County when a guy with a knife approached her and grabbed her by the neck.

After a battle with Bonal, the man, later identified as Jared Paul Stanga, retreated to his vehicle because the girl was able to put blue slime on him.

“I got the slime on his upper arm and a small amount on his lower arm… If the cops do find him, I knew that would be better evidence “According to Bonal.

Stanga was apprehended later that day, his arms still smeared with blue dye. On May 20, he was arrested on accusations of attempted kidnapping, violence, and assault and was released on a $1.5 million bond.

According to authorities, Stanga has a history of sexual offenses, including sexual offenses against children.