Boy, 3, who was diagnosed with a viral infection at the age of three, is now fighting a deadly illness.

Despite a grim prognosis, the parents of a three-year-old boy who has undergone arduous cancer treatment have vowed to keep fighting.

Lee-Joshua Hodgson visited his doctor in March of last year after experiencing ‘abnormal symptoms,’ including a cough and groin edema.

Lee was sent home with antibiotics following a trip to the hospital, with the diagnosis that it was viral.

Dad Josh claimed, “That’s where it all started,” and later that year discovered a bump on the back of his toddler’s knee after he fell over.

Despite being advised it could be a cyst, he was admitted to the hospital for scans in December and discharged home on Christmas Eve with the hope that everything would be fine.

Josh told The Washington Newsday that they went back to the hospital on Christmas Day, but a subsequent scan revealed a more serious condition: stage four metastatic rhabdomyosarcoma alveolar.

The illness is a soft tissue cancer that is highly rare and aggressive.

Lee underwent extensive surgery on Boxing Day to remove a big tumor on the top of his spine, which prevented him from walking and caused his hip to shatter due to cancer in his bones.

Little Lee was given a five to ten percent chance of survival because the cancer had gone throughout his entire body.

Dad Josh stated, ” “He had to be put to sleep for 28 rounds of radiotherapy and six months of the most aggressive chemotherapy.

“He did well with it and was subsequently put on maintenance therapy, but he was still in pain in his back and head, and nothing seemed to be done for a long time.

“I feel his Boxing Day operation opened a door for the cancer to spread to other parts of his body.”

In October of this year, the family received even more awful news: the cancer had spread to his brain, with one lesion near to the brainstem.

Doctors informed the family that the cancer was fatal, and they had no idea how long the three-year-old would live.

Josh then added: “The summary has come to an end.”