Boy, 12, Dies from Shark Attack in Sydney Harbour

Tragedy struck Sydney Harbour on Sunday when 12-year-old Nico Antic was fatally bitten by a shark while he and his friends were jumping off rocks in Vaucluse, a suburb located just five miles from Sydney’s central business district.

The young boy suffered severe injuries to both legs before being pulled from the water by his friends and rushed to the hospital. Despite efforts to save him, Nico passed away from his injuries, leaving his family heartbroken.

In a statement, the family expressed their grief, saying, “We are heartbroken to share that our son, Nico, has passed away. Nico was a happy, friendly, and sporty young boy with the most kind and generous spirit. He was always full of life and that’s how we’ll remember him.”

Shark Attack Leads to Beach Closures

The incident occurred during a week of heightened shark activity in the area, following a series of attacks along Australia’s eastern coastline. Four shark attacks within just two days prompted the closure of several beaches in Sydney, including those near Vaucluse, as murky waters created ideal conditions for sharks.

In a similar incident last September, a surfer lost his life after being attacked by a large shark at Sydney’s Long Reef beach. These events have raised concerns about shark safety, even as Australia averages 20 shark attacks each year, with fewer than three of them being fatal, according to conservation data. However, drownings on Australian beaches remain far more common.