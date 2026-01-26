Boy, 10, in Critical Condition After Being Hit by Alleged Drug Driver in London

A 10-year-old boy remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in a suspected drug-driving incident on Sunday morning in north London.

Driver Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Driving

The boy was crossing the road on his scooter when a black Volkswagen Golf GTI hit him on Honeypot Lane, near Taunton Way in Stanmore. The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. and left the young child with severe injuries.

Paramedics rushed to the scene, providing immediate treatment before airlifting the boy to the hospital, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, stopped at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing serious injury through dangerous driving. After being interviewed by police, he was granted bail while investigations continue.

The Metropolitan Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information, including any footage of the vehicle involved between 8:15 a.m. and 8:35 a.m. on Sunday. They are particularly interested in any recordings of the black Volkswagen Golf GTI, which was seen in the vicinity of the collision.

Detective Sergeant Nush Puvitharan from the Met’s Roads and Transport Unit expressed sympathy for the boy’s family, stating, “Our thoughts are with this young boy and his loved ones at this very difficult time. It’s crucial we gather as much evidence as we can to understand the full circumstances of the incident.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police on 101, quoting reference number 1714/25JAN, or reach out directly to the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at 0207 960 8044.