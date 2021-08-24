Bottomless bevs with champagne, cocktails, and pizza are available at this Liverpool bar.

Customers at a Liverpool city centre bar have been introduced to a new bottomless drinks package.

Customers can purchase ‘Bottomless Bevs’ deals at Red Door on Berry Street while booking a table at the bar.

The bar has partnered with Moet & Chandon champagne to offer a one-of-a-kind bottomless drinks package.

The new deals, when combined with Red Door’s nightly lineup of guest DJs and live entertainment, might be the perfect night out.

There are two distinct packages available, each of which includes two hours of unlimited drinks.

Aperol Spritz, Slooch, frozen Pornstar Martinis, and some of the bar’s classic cocktails like “Hey Frankie” and “The O.G.” are among the bottomless drinks options.

Corona and Bud Light beers, as well as Prosecco, are included in the packages, which are served alongside Margherita pizza. For £35 per person, the basic ‘Bottomless Bevs Part 2′ package contains all of the cocktails specified.

A second package, the ‘Bottomless Champagne Special Event,’ is also available, which comprises the same products as the first but adds bottomless Moet champagne to the menu. £50 per person is the cost of the champagne package.

“Our ‘Bottomless Bevs’ packages are proving to be highly popular, and we are happy to have teamed up with Moet & Chandon to ensure our offering is the best around,” said Lee Lynch, owner of Red Door.

“We want our visitors to have a terrific bottomless experience in the best bar, and we want them to have the finest time possible, so we provide two-hour slots instead of the customary 90 minutes, as well as the choice of bottomless champagne and cocktails.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive, and the mood is electrifying. In addition to our champagne selection, our mixologists have created some of the best cocktails in the city, and we have a large beer selection. I truly believe we’ve put together the best packages in town for an unforgettable bottomless experience.”

Thursday 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday 3 p.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m. – 9 p.m., and Sunday 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. To take advantage of the deals, you must make a reservation in advance.

