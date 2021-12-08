Botox and other cosmetic procedures disqualify 40 participants in the Camel Beauty Contest.

Saudi Arabian authorities have launched the country’s largest-ever campaign on camels that have been touched up.

More than 40 camels were disqualified from the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, which began on December 1 in the desert near Riyadh, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

After their breeders were detected putting Botox into their animals, the camels were pulled from competition. The protein is injected into camels through their noses and lips, and is commonly utilized for aesthetic and health surgeries on people. Facelifts, hormone injections, and body expansion were among the other procedures performed on the camels.

During the 2018 festival, the son of a major camel breeder explained why such tweaks are so popular to local newspaper The National.

“Botox is used for the lips, nose, upper and lower lips, and even the jaw,” Ali Al Mazrouei explained. “It inflates the camel’s head, so when it arrives, it’s like, ‘Oh look at how large that head is.’ It has large lips and a large nose.'” The festival’s 2021 edition isn’t the first to impose such restrictions on modified camels. Twelve camels were barred from competition in 2018 after officials and judges discovered that their breeders had altered them in an unlawful way. Only seven camels were disqualified in 2019, while the number of camels rejected at the 2020 event is unclear. However, the startling 43 disqualifications in 2021 are by far the most ever seen at the tournament.

The SPA issued a statement saying, “The club is anxious to prohibit all acts of tampering and fraud in the beautification of camels.” The group also stated that the event’s organizers would “impose heavy fines” on breeders who changed their animals.

Camels can be seriously injured as a result of such changes. After being injected with Botox, a camel’s lips became ruptured and bleeding, which was seen on tape in August. The extraordinary measures may be due to the large prize money awarded to the best-looking camels at the event; the festival awards roughly $66 million in prize money to the best-looking camels. The heads, humps, attitudes, necks, and attire of the camels are examined by judges to determine which are the best of the best.

The beauty pageant is a highlight of the festival, which began in 2000. This is a condensed version of the information.