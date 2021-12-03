Both to COVID-19, a teen’s father dies on the same day as his mother’s funeral.

A teen in Ohio has lost both of her parents to COVID-19, which is causing record-breaking case rates across the state.

Allison Brady’s mother, Kimberly Brady, tested positive for COVID-19 just eight days before her 17th birthday. Kimberly was a hairstylist who had been battling diabetes before being diagnosed with COVID-19 on September 19.

Allison’s mother was taken off life support on September 21 and buried on September 27. On Sept. 26, the girl’s father, Jim, was transported to the hospital. He was also diagnosed with COVID-19 and passed away on the same day as Kimberly’s funeral, barely two months before the holidays.

“It was just terrifying.” Allison told WFLA, “It didn’t feel genuine.” “It’s going to be a rough holiday season.” She went on to say, “They’re going to be quite difficult.”

Over the last few days, health officials in Ohio have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases across the state, with new infections reaching more than 9,100 on Thursday. The numbers were at their highest since September.

In addition, the state reported 3,916 new hospitalizations in the previous day. The previous time the statistics were so high was on Jan. 12, when COVID-19 instances in Ohio reached a winter high. According to The Columbus Dispatch, the majority of the additional hospitalizations occurred in northern Ohio.

According to the Ohio Hospital Association’s dashboard, COVID-19 problems caused 25% of patients in the state’s intensive care units to be admitted. COVID-19 was discovered in approximately 17% of hospitalized individuals.

The latest wave of novel coronavirus cases is expected to put a strain on hospitals that are already short on beds and staff.

“It’s a massive race to get ahead of this virus before more variations emerge,” he says. Because it will be a game-changer that will set back any progress we make,” John Palmer, the Ohio Hospital Association’s director of communications and public affairs, told 10TV.

According to an investigation by The New York Times, Ohio had registered 1,699,161 COVID-19 infections and 26,587 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.