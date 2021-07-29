Both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated customers will be required to wear masks in Apple stores.

Beginning Thursday, Apple will force customers and employees in several of its stores in the United States to wear face masks.

After California, where Apple is headquartered, suggested that people wear coverings regardless of vaccination status, a person familiar with the decision told CNBC that the tech corporation will now force vaccinated and unvaccinated consumers and employees to wear a face mask.

Despite the mask requirement, Apple will not require its retail personnel to acquire COVID-19 vaccines. According to the insider, the corporation is encouraging its employees to get vaccinated.

Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed earlier this week that the business is deferring its return-to-work plans until October, and that it could be pushed out again depending on the country’s coronavirus situation.

Cook told CNBC, “We are evaluating things everyday to actually establish if it is the appropriate solution or not.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States revised a May advice that fully vaccinated Americans would no longer need to wear masks in most circumstances.

In addition, regardless of a person’s vaccination status, the CDC recommends universal indoor masking inside schools.

While the majority of new COVID-19 cases recorded in the United States are in unvaccinated people, evidence shows that the virus’s more contagious Delta version can still infect those who have been properly vaccinated. This could render them carriers of the coronavirus, allowing it to spread to others.

“Every day, the delta variant demonstrates its willingness to trick us and be an opportunist,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a press conference Tuesday, according to USA Today. “In rare cases, vaccinated people who become sick with the delta version after immunization may become contagious and spread the virus to others….” This new research is concerning, and it necessitates an update to our recommendations.”

States in the United States are not required to follow the CDC’s recommendations. According to The Washington Post, several states and counties, including Los Angeles, St. Louis, Kansas City, and Savannah, have reimposed indoor mask restrictions.

In the United States, the highly contagious Delta form now accounts for more than 80% of COVID-19 infections.