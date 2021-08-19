Both Biden and Trump are involved in the Foreign Relations Committee’s investigation of the Afghan takeover.

The study of the takeover of Afghanistan by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will look into the acts of both President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump’s administrations.

The committee’s chairman, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., said the Trump administration’s “flawed discussions” with the Taliban will be examined, despite the fact that the US and the Taliban signed a peace agreement in February 2020. He also stated that Congress will look into what he called the “flawed execution of the US pullout” by the Biden administration.

In a statement, Menendez added, “The Committee will demand a complete accounting for these shortcomings as well as examine why the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces disintegrated so swiftly.”

Thousands of Afghans are in danger due to the Taliban’s quick takeover, and Democratic-led congressional committees have promised to comprehensively investigate what went wrong.

Members of both parties are enraged, and the administration will be put to the test if it wants to make major domestic policy accomplishments on infrastructure, health care, and social programs before next year’s midterm elections. Several hearings are expected this summer and fall, subjecting Biden’s national security team to a bipartisan grilling unlike anything seen during the president’s first year in office.

Menendez observed that the Afghan troops have consistently assured Congress that they were capable of safeguarding the country. He claimed that “the American and Afghan people have certainly not been told the truth” and that they are entitled to answers.

Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., said he has invited Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to testify. A hearing might be scheduled as early as next week.

“The situation in Afghanistan is fast changing, and the administration must offer clarity regarding its Afghanistan policy to the American people and Congress,” Meeks said.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., said he will collaborate with other panels to ask difficult questions about “why we weren’t better prepared for a worst-case scenario.”

Warner added, “We owe those answers to the American people and to all those who served and suffered so tremendously.”

Images of terrified Afghans clinging to a departing US military plane at Kabul airport reaffirmed the concerns expressed by many MPs.