Boston, Virginia will make history tonight by electing the city’s first female mayor.

Regardless matter who wins, history will be made in at least two elections on Tuesday. The state of Virginia and the city of Boston will both elect a woman of color to a high-ranking political position.

In Virginia, the position of lieutenant governor will be decided by a race between Democrat Hala Ayala and Republican Winsome Sears. Meanwhile, two women of color, Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George, both Democrats, are running for mayor of Boston.

Much of the global media coverage of Virginia’s election day has focused on the tense gubernatorial campaign between Democrat Terry McAuliffe, the state’s former governor, and Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin, a private equity investor.

The race for lieutenant governor, on the other hand, is practically deadlocked. According to The Washington Post/Schar School’s most recent survey, Ayala was ahead of Sears by a 50-to-46 percent margin among probable voters, with a margin of error of 4%.

In the Virginia House of Delegates, Ayala currently represents the 51st District. She considers herself to be Afro-Latina, Lebanese, and Irish. Her campaign’s main issues are health care and climate change.

Sears is a businesswoman and a Marine Corps veteran who is Black. During the 2002-2003 General Assembly session, she represented Norfolk’s 90th House district for one term. If elected, the Republican aims to focus on the economy, and has proposed reducing regulations and repealing the state’s grocery tax.

Meanwhile, the victor of the Boston mayoral runoff between Wu and Essaibi George will be the city’s first female mayor and the first woman of color. Kim Janey, the city’s interim mayor, is the city’s first female and first woman of color to hold the position. However, she was appointed to the role after former Mayor Marty Walsh was chosen to President Joe Biden’s Cabinet as Secretary of Labor. Janey was defeated in a runoff for re-election in September.

Wu is a member of the Boston City Council and the city’s first Asian-American female member. Janey has endorsed her, and she has fought for progressive measures like removing fares on the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) and substantially overhauling the city’s economic management. This is a condensed version of the information.