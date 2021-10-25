Boston joins the College Census Challenge, claiming that inmates and foreign-born residents were also overlooked.

According to the Associated Press, Boston is seeking to appeal the findings of the 2020 census, which city officials claim undercounted foreign-born residents, convicts, and university students. The city of Cambridge, Massachusetts, joins a handful of other college cities throughout the country, such as Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Greenville, North Carolina, in claiming that students were missing in the once-in-a-decade nationwide census.

Northeastern University, Suffolk University, Boston University, and the University of Massachusetts Boston are among Boston’s main educational institutions. According to documents Boston schools are required to furnish to the city with the addresses of off-campus students, city officials estimate roughly 5,000 college students were not accounted for in the census results, according to Mayor Kim Janey’s letter to the US Census Bureau this month.

According to the Associated Press, city officials suspect that a significant number of foreign-born inhabitants were undercounted, while the county’s correctional department estimates that 500 jail inmates were missing.

“It’s possible that issues like language hurdles and government mistrust, especially with the possibility of a citizenship question, resulted in an undercount of these historically difficult to count people,” Janey said.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The census for 2020 began just as the virus spread and students were advised to abandon their schools. The population of Boston was estimated to be 675,647 individuals.

Before the Supreme Court halted it, former President Donald Trump’s administration caused months of headlines by attempting to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census form. Civil rights advocates feel that this may have deterred non-citizens and their family from taking part in the census of all Americans.

When the coronavirus epidemic hit the United States around spring break in 2020, it prompted a mass flight from college cities, with courses going virtual virtually instantly. The mass exodus of tens of thousands of students from these areas made it difficult to count them in the census, which began virtually simultaneously.

Students should have been tallied at their college addresses, according to Census Bureau procedures, even if the coronavirus temporarily sent them away on April 1, the census’s benchmark date.

Beginning in January, cities, states, and tribal countries can challenge their numbers using the bureau’s Count Question. This is a condensed version of the information.